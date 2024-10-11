 ₹1.18 Lakh Collected In 8 Hours During Massive Ticket Checking Drive At Pune Railway Station
The Pune Division earned ₹184.90 crore in revenue for September, a 23.90% increase compared to the same month in 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
₹1.18 Lakh Collected In 8 Hours During Massive Ticket Checking Drive At Pune Railway Station | Sourced

A massive ticket-checking drive was conducted under the guidance of Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager and Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional DRM of the Pune Division, along with the direction of Dr Milind Hirwe, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager at Pune Railway Station, on Thursday, October 10, from 8am to 4pm.

During the drive, ₹1.18 lakh was collected from 410 passengers for travelling without tickets or for irregular travel, as well as for unbooked luggage carried by passengers.

The check was supervised by Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager (Ticket Checking), and was carried out by mobilising 35 ticket-checking staff and two RPF personnel. Ticket-checking staff were deployed at all entry and exit gates, as well as vantage locations.

Meanwhile, the Pune Division earned ₹184.90 crore in revenue for September, a 23.90% increase compared to the same month in 2023. During ticket checks in September, 20,569 passengers were found travelling without tickets, resulting in a fine of ₹80.81 lakh. Additionally, 2,986 passengers were fined ₹11.50 lakh for travelling irregularly or without proper tickets, and ₹49,575 was collected from 387 passengers for carrying unbooked luggage. From April to September, the Pune Division earned a total of ₹10.73 crore from 171,420 cases involving passengers travelling without tickets, irregularly, and carrying unbooked luggage.

