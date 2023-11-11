10th International Samudra Manthan Awards: Mangesh Karad Receives Lifetime Achievement Award |

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology in Vishwarajbagh, Pune, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th International Samudra Manthan Awards organised by Bhandarkar Publications at the Bay View Domestic Cruise Terminal. Prof Dr Sunita Mangesh Karad, Director of MITCOM – ICT MIT-ADT, accepted the award on his behalf.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, former Shipping Director Amitabh Kumar, IAS officer Sanjay Bhatia, Captain Vivek Bhandarkar, CEO of Bhandarkar Publication, and others.

Prof Dr Karad received this award in recognition of his contributions to the field of Marine Engineering from the Maharashtra Naval Education and Training Academy (MANET) of MIT-ADT University. MANET has made significant strides in this field, with 4000 alumni holding various officer positions in the Merchant Navy sector. The award considered MANET's 100% placement guarantee, recognition as the first institution in Asia to establish a Ship-in-Campus (SIC), the presence of an Olympic-sized swimming pool on campus, and other world-class facilities provided to the students.

