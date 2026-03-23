₹1 Lakh Stolen From Parked Car Near Parbhani Chowk In Majalgaon | Representational Image

Beed: Unidentified thieves stole cash worth Rs 1 lakh from a parked car near Parbhani Chowk in Majalgaon on Friday, prompting the police to launch a search operation to trace the accused.

Majalgaon Rural Police have registered a case against unknown persons based on a complaint filed in the matter.

According to police officials, the incident occurred outside the Moreshwar Hotel in the busy Parbhani Chowk area. A Swift Dzire car (MH-06-AS-5552) was parked at the spot at the time of the theft.

The complainant, Suman Khandu Zhete, a resident of Mogra, had reportedly kept a carry bag containing Rs 1 lakh concealed inside the seat cover of the locked vehicle.

Police said the accused took advantage of the absence of the vehicle’s occupants and allegedly broke into the car before fleeing with the cash.

The theft is believed to have taken place within a short span, indicating that the accused may have been keeping a watch on the vehicle.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Majalgaon Rural Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. CCTV cameras installed in and around Parbhani Chowk have reportedly captured visuals of the suspects.

Police teams are currently analysing the footage to identify the accused and track their movements. Efforts are also underway to ascertain whether the theft is linked to any similar recent incidents in the area.