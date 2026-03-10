Thane Crime: Thief Steals ₹1 Lakh In Cash From Passenger On CSMT-Bound Local Train During Daylight

A passenger travelling on a CSMT-bound local train near Thane loses ₹1 lakh in cash after a thief steals his bag during the crowded afternoon commute | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, March 10: In a daring daylight robbery, an unidentified thief decamped with ₹1 lakh in cash from a passenger travelling on a CSMT-bound slow local train on Sunday. The incident occurred during the afternoon rush hour, highlighting ongoing security concerns within the suburban railway network.

Cash stolen from commuter travelling from Ambernath

The complainant, 19-year-old Ravindra Waringe, a resident of Palegav in Ambernath, works at 'The Computer Mart' in Ambernath. According to police reports, Waringe was travelling to Thane on March 8 to purchase computer hardware. He boarded a slow local train from Ambernath station’s platform number 2 at approximately 12:03 pm.

The robbery reportedly took place between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm. Waringe had kept the cash consisting of 200 notes of ₹500 denomination in a bag tucked into his left trouser pocket. Upon reaching Thane station’s platform number 4 and alighting from the crowded general compartment, he realised the bag was missing.

Railway police launch investigation

Thane Railway Police have officially registered a case of theft. The investigation is currently underway under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane. Authorities are likely reviewing CCTV footage from the platforms to identify the suspect.

