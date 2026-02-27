Thane Crime Branch Seizes 123.64 Kg Ganja Worth ₹30.91 Lakh At Kharegaon Toll Naka, 2 Nashik Men Arrested

Major Drug Bust in Thane: 123 kg of Marijuana Seized, Two Nashik Men Arrested | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 27: In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Thane Crime Branch (Unit-1) intercepted a major shipment of marijuana (ganja) at the Kharegaon Toll Naka on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the haul.

The operation

Acting on a confidential tip-off received on February 24 regarding the transport of narcotics into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region via car, the police set a strategic trap. Police Constable Sagar Suralkar received the intelligence, leading a team to monitor the closed Kharegaon Toll Plaza on the route from Bhiwandi towards Thane.

Seizure details

During the operation, officers intercepted a vehicle and discovered five plastic sacks containing the contraband. The details of the seizure are as follows:

Total weight: 123.640 kg

Estimated market value: ₹30,91,000

Assets confiscated: contraband and the vehicle used for transport.

Suspects apprehended

The two individuals arrested at the scene have been identified as residents of the Nashik district:

Sagar Pawar (33), resident of Nandur Shingote, Nashik.

Dhondiram Bhagade (50), resident of Nandgaon Sado, Nashik.

Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue to trace the origin and the intended destination of the shipment.

