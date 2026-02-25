​Thane Traffic Police Mandates Dash Cams For All School Buses To Enhance Student Safety | File Pic (Representative Image)

​Thane: In a significant move to bolster the safety of students during their daily commute, the Thane District Level School Bus Safety Committee has issued a new directive making it mandatory for all school buses to be equipped with front-facing dash cameras.

​The decision was finalized during a quarterly committee meeting held on Tuesday at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The meeting, chaired by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, focused on implementing multifaceted measures to ensure a "risk-free" journey for school children.

Key Safety Directives Issued:

​Installation of Dash Cams: Cameras must be installed on the front windshields of all school buses. This initiative aims to monitor driver behavior, prevent accidents, and provide clear evidence in case of traffic violations or disputes.

​Mandatory Breathalyzer Tests: To prevent cases of driving under the influence, school bus operators have been instructed to conduct daily preventative checks using breathalyzer machines.

​CNG Tank Inspections: For buses running on CNG, the committee has mandated a compulsory safety inspection of gas tanks every three years.

​Traffic Congestion Management: To avoid traffic bottlenecks near schools, buses are required to arrive and park at their designated school spots at least 30 minutes before school starts and ends.

​Driver Training: The committee emphasized that all drivers and attendants must undergo formal road safety training to minimize human error and ensure a professional standard of operation.

​"No Compromise on Safety"

​During the session, DCP Pankaj Shirsat emphasized that the safety of students is a top priority that requires collective effort.

​"There will be no compromise regarding the safety of students. If police, administration, the transport department, school management, and bus owners work in coordination, the journey of students will become safer and more disciplined," Shirsat stated.

Dispute Resolution

​The committee also addressed concerns regarding e-challans. If bus owners have grievances or objections regarding traffic fines, they are encouraged to register their complaints through the 'Grievance' section of the Mahapolic app. Authorities will verify the claims before making a final decision.

​The meeting saw participation from high-ranking officials, including representatives from the Zilla Parishad, Thane Municipal Education Department, TMT and KDMT managers, and officers from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

