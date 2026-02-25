ICSI CS Result 2025 Toppers List Out: Kinjal Ajmera Secures Rank 1 In Professional Programme

ICSI CS Result 2025 Toppers List: The ICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Tuesday, February 2025. Those who took the ICSI CS Professional December exam can visit icsi.edu to view and download their results. The name of the December session topper is available for candidates to view.

ICSI CS Professional Programme Syllabus 2022 Examination December 2025 Session: Topper's Name

Rank 1: Kinjal Ajmera

Rank 2: Manya Bathla

Rank 3: Charu Upadhyay

Direct link to check All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022)

ICSI CS Result 2025: Marks Verification Details

Within 21 days of the result announcement date, candidates may ask for "Verification of Marks" in any of the CS test disciplines. Through their SMASH portal login account, interested candidates can apply for mark verification by following the guidelines and paying the required Rs 250 cost per subject. From February 26, 2026, to March 18, 2026, the online option for requesting Verification of Marks will be available.

ICSI CS Result 2025 Out: Step to apply for verification of marks

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Select the SMASH Portal link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must input their registration information on a new page that displays on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must now complete the application and pay the necessary application fees.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document, then print it out for your records.