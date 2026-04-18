Rising Wealth Complexity Pushes Succession Planning To The Forefront For Indian Families

As Indian families build increasingly complex portfolios spanning businesses, real estate, and financial assets, succession planning is emerging as a critical priority rather than a deferred decision. Experts note that the absence of structured planning is no longer a passive risk, it is a leading cause of disputes, inefficiencies, and erosion of long-term value.

For decades, wealth transfer in India has largely been guided by informal understanding or delayed conversations. However, with the growing scale and diversity of assets, such approaches are proving inadequate. Ambiguity around ownership, intent, and distribution often surfaces at moments of transition, when the financial and emotional stakes are highest.

“Succession planning is not just about transferring wealth, it is about ensuring clarity, enforceability, and alignment with family intent while minimizing the potential for conflict,” said Apurva Agarwal, Founder, Universal Legal, Mumbai. “In many cases, disputes do not arise from disagreement, but from the absence of clearly defined structures. Addressing that gap early is critical.”

“Succession planning is often treated as a legal or financial exercise, but at its core, it is a question of responsibility,” Agarwal added. “It reflects how thoughtfully a family prepares not just to transfer wealth, but to transition values, intent, and decision-making across generations. When done right, it brings clarity not only to assets, but to relationships.”

The challenge is particularly acute for family-owned businesses, where succession extends beyond inheritance into questions of leadership, control, and continuity. Without clearly defined governance frameworks, transitions can disrupt operations and strain relationships. As a result, families are increasingly adopting formal mechanisms to separate ownership from management and ensure smoother generational shifts.

Financial structuring is also becoming central to succession conversations. Instruments such as trusts are being used not only for tax efficiency but also for better control over how wealth is preserved and distributed across generations. These structures allow families to move beyond immediate transfer considerations toward long-term stewardship.

“Effective succession planning requires aligning financial structures with long-term family objectives,” said Kanchi Gandhi, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company Limited. “Well-designed structures can provide clarity on distribution, protect assets, and help maintain continuity across generations.”

Another key theme is proactive dispute prevention. Clear documentation, legally enforceable frameworks, and transparent communication among family members are increasingly seen as essential to reducing the likelihood of conflict. In this context, succession planning plays a dual role, protecting both financial capital and family harmony.

“Families that approach succession planning proactively tend to make better decisions because they are not operating under pressure,” Agarwal added. “It allows for more deliberate thinking, better structuring, and importantly, the ability to have difficult but necessary conversations constructively.”

Tax considerations, while often not the primary driver, remain an important part of execution. Although India does not currently impose inheritance tax, factors such as capital gains, clubbing provisions, and cross-border holdings require careful planning to avoid unintended liabilities.

These perspectives were shared during a recent discussion hosted at Garware Club House, Mumbai, where legal and financial experts engaged with families and business owners on evolving approaches to succession and estate planning.