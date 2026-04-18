'Cleaning Charges Paid, Natak Kyu?' Airbnb Host Left Shocked After Guests Trash Rental Home; Internet Debates -VIDEO

A disturbing incident involving a short-term rental host has sparked a wider online conversation about basic etiquette, accountability, and respect for shared spaces.

Messy checkout turns into viral debate

What began as a routine checkout quickly turned into a nightmare for an Airbnb host who documented the condition of her property after guests left. The video, later reshared on X by a user named Siddharth, revealed a room in complete disarray, food leftovers lying uncovered, spills staining both floors and walls, and personal items scattered across the space.

The beds were unmade and chaotic, while garbage appeared to have been abandoned without any attempt at cleanup. The host filmed her reaction in disbelief, visibly overwhelmed by what she encountered.

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“I feel like I’m running a hotel, not an Airbnb,” she said in the video, expressing frustration at how some visitors misunderstand the concept of home-sharing.

‘We paid cleaning fees’ - Guests’ response sparks outrage

According to the host, the situation worsened when she confronted the guests about the condition of the rental. She claimed they dismissed her concerns, arguing that paying cleaning charges meant they were not responsible for tidying up.

The host revealed that the foul smell inside the property was so strong that she felt nauseated while inspecting the room. She further shared that two members of her cleaning staff refused to handle the task because of how unhygienic the space had become.

Eventually, she and another worker cleaned the apartment themselves to make it liveable again.

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Not just about money, but respect

Siddharth, who amplified the video online, echoed the host’s frustration. He wrote that cleanliness cannot be reduced to a paid service alone, stressing that “a human being, not a machine, has to deal with the aftermath.”

His remarks resonated widely, triggering a flood of reactions from social media users who saw the incident as part of a larger behavioural problem rather than an isolated case.

Internet calls out lack of civic sense

Many commenters argued that the issue reflected declining civic responsibility in shared environments. Several users pointed out that people often behave differently when travelling abroad, where strict penalties and property rules are enforced more seriously.

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Others shared similar experiences from hotels, homestays, and budget accommodations, suggesting that misuse of rented spaces has become increasingly common.

A recurring theme in the discussion was the misconception surrounding cleaning fees. Users noted that such charges typically cover sanitation and preparation for the next guest- not excessive damage, littering, or deliberate neglect.