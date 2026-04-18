'Lockdown Or Demonitisation?': Netizens Go Wild Guessing What PM Modi May Announce At 8:30 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm on Saturday, his office has announced, as reported by NDTV.

There is no confirmation yet on the subject of the address. However, as it comes just a day after the bills were defeated, it is likely that the Prime Minister will speak on the matter. PM Modi’s last address to the nation was on 21 September 2025, when he briefed the public on GST 2.0 reforms.

Soon after the report went online, Netizens could not keep their wild guesses flooding internet with wild guesses of what could the Prime Minister Modi address the nation for?.

One user writes, Narendra Modi to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM - Is it something big? Or could it be related to 18 years of IPL? - Stay tuned.

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Another user wrote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight Both Bulls & bears right now post attached with picture two stressed actors likely from a movie scene.

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Another user comically wrote, PM Modi's Mitron.. a start which PM usually starts his address with.

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Another famous meme from the movie Hera Pheri of Mereko Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho rela hai

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Opposition Parties did a Sin and PM Modi must expose them today in his address to the Nation capotioned and image attached of uses a Mahabharata meme depicting opposition parties pulling a saree labeled "Nari Shakti"to accuse them of undermining women's empowerment legislation.

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Another took a very wild guess and said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight. Last time when he addressed the nation at 8:30 was in 2016 during his 2016 demonetisation speech.

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Attached is an 18-second meme video compiling intense close-up scenes from the film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, with "literallyme0" text overlay, implying the poster's dramatic personal reaction to the news.

Another said, Darr ka mahol.

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The democratic way to address the nation is only through Press not in social media.

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However, the timing of his address coincided with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to secure the requisite two-thirds majority in the Lower House. The bill sought to implement 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, increase Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850, and carry out delimitation based on the 2011 Census. While 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill, 230 opposed it.