Private Capital Set To Fuel India's Next Growth Phase, SEBI Highlights Bigger Role For Alternative Investment Funds

SEBI's Sandip Pradhan highlights the growing role of private capital and alternative investment funds. |

Mumbai: Private capital and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are expected to play an increasingly important role in India's economic growth by providing long-term funding to startups, expanding businesses and infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the CII Alternative Investment Fund Summit 2026, Sandip Pradhan, Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), highlighted the growing importance of private investment in supporting the country's development.

Private Capital To Support Economic Growth

Pradhan said India's next phase of economic expansion would require deeper and more diversified sources of financing to meet the changing needs of businesses.

While traditional banks and public capital markets remain important funding channels, private capital is emerging as an additional source of investment for companies seeking long-term financial support.

He highlighted that businesses at different stages of development require capital suited to their growth plans and investment requirements.

Alternative Investment Funds Gain Importance

Alternative Investment Funds are becoming an important part of India's financial ecosystem by connecting investors with businesses requiring patient and risk-bearing capital.

"Private capital has an increasingly important role in providing patient and risk capital to startups, growing enterprises and infrastructure. Alternative Investment Funds have emerged as an important part of this ecosystem," Pradhan said.

Such investments can help businesses undertake expansion projects, strengthen operations and pursue opportunities that require sustained financial commitments.

Startups And Infrastructure In Focus

Startups and growing enterprises often require funding that supports innovation, business development and expansion without immediate pressure for returns.

Similarly, infrastructure projects generally involve substantial investment and longer development periods, making access to patient capital particularly important.

Private investment can complement existing financing channels and support projects across different sectors of the economy.

Diversified Funding To Shape India's Future

Pradhan's remarks underline the growing relevance of alternative investment structures in India's evolving financial landscape.

As businesses expand and investment requirements increase, diversified capital sources could become increasingly important in supporting entrepreneurship, infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth.