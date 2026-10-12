CII Launches India Wellbeing Charter, Neerja Birla Calls For Employee Welfare To Drive Business Growth

(L-R): Ms. Jane Karkada, Deputy Director General, CII; Mr. Sanjay Behl, Chairman, CII National Committee on Leadership & HR, and Chief Operating Officer & Joint President, Adani Cement; Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust; and Ms. Sudakshina Bhattacharya, President – Customer Experience, Sustainability and CHRO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, at the release of the CII Wellbeing Charter Report. |

Mumbai: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has launched the India Wellbeing Charter, urging companies to make employee wellbeing a core business priority rather than limiting it to traditional wellness programmes.

The Charter was unveiled at the inaugural CII India Wellbeing Summit 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders, human resource professionals and wellbeing experts.

Wellbeing And Business Performance

Neerja Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Vision Chair of the CII India Wellbeing Initiative, said organisations must recognise the connection between employee wellbeing and long-term business performance.

“The question for us today is not whether we choose performance or wellbeing. It is how we build organisations that sustain both,” she said.

Birla emphasised that employee welfare should influence workplace design, leadership decisions, technology adoption and organisational culture.

She added that companies must balance performance expectations with practices that protect employees' ability to remain productive over time.

Survey Reveals Workplace Challenges

Sudakshina Bhattacharya, President and Chief Human Resources Officer at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, highlighted findings from the CII–Panchakosha study covering more than 3,700 corporate employees.

The study found that 86 per cent of respondents experienced joy at work, while 66 per cent highlighted physical wellbeing as an area requiring greater attention.

Bhattacharya said employee wellbeing must become part of boardroom discussions covering productivity, business risks and organisational growth.

She noted that leadership practices, workload management and employee recognition directly influence workplace experiences.

Productivity Losses Raise Concerns

Citing World Health Organisation estimates, Bhattacharya said depression and anxiety contribute to 12 billion lost working days globally every year, resulting in productivity losses of approximately USD 1 trillion.

HDFC ERGO's internal analysis also showed that high-performing employees attending wellbeing sessions recorded 4 per cent higher retention.

Charter Targets Lasting Change

The CII India Wellbeing Charter encourages businesses to establish measurable commitments, improve workplace practices and regularly assess employee experiences.

It also seeks to extend wellbeing initiatives beyond corporate offices to manufacturing units, MSMEs, frontline employees and shift workers.

The Summit, themed Building Thriving Organisations for a Resilient India, focuses on leadership, workplace culture, financial confidence, nutrition and sustainable organisational performance.