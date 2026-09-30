Women’s Leadership Key To Stronger India, CII WomeNation Summit Calls For Greater Enablement

CII IWN WomeNation Summit 2026 highlighted women’s leadership, with Brijesh Singh and Vir S. Advani. |

Mumbai: Women’s leadership will be critical to building a stronger, more inclusive and progressive India, Brijesh Singh, IPS, Principal Secretary (Information & Public Relations), Government of Maharashtra, said at the 11th CII IWN WomeNation Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

The summit brought together industry leaders, women professionals, entrepreneurs and policymakers to discuss ways to strengthen women’s participation and leadership across workplaces and the wider economy.

Women’s Role In Nation-Building

Highlighting the growing contribution of women to India’s development, Singh stressed the importance of creating meaningful opportunities that allow women to lead, innovate and contribute more actively to nation-building.

“Women’s leadership is essential for a stronger, inclusive India,” said Brijesh Singh at the CII IWN WomeNation Summit.

The discussions focused on moving beyond participation and creating ecosystems where women have the opportunity, resources and institutional support required to advance into decision-making and leadership positions.

From Empowerment To Enablement

Vir S. Advani, Chairman, CII Western Region and Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, emphasised that empowerment alone may not be enough to increase women’s representation in leadership.

“Empowerment is the beginning. Enablement is what creates leaders,” Advani said.

He called on organisations to establish stronger pathways for women to progress professionally, take up leadership responsibilities and play a greater role in driving innovation and shaping the future.

Building Leadership Ecosystems

The summit highlighted the importance of workplace structures that enable women professionals to participate, grow and move into senior roles.

Discussions also underlined the role of businesses, policymakers and institutions in creating environments where women can access opportunities and contribute to economic and organisational decision-making.

The 11th edition of the CII IWN WomeNation Summit reflected a broader push towards translating conversations around women’s empowerment into measurable opportunities for leadership.

With India pursuing faster economic growth and greater inclusion, speakers emphasised that enabling more women to enter leadership positions could strengthen organisations while expanding women’s contribution to the country’s development journey.