Mumbai Among World’s Safest Cities, IMC Honours 70 Police Personnel For Outstanding Service

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said Mumbai is among the safest cities globally at IMC Awards 2025-26. |

Mumbai: Mumbai continues to be one of the most disciplined and safest cities in the world, said Police Commissioner Deven Bharti while addressing the ‘IMC Awards for Mumbai Police Personnel for Outstanding Public Service 2025-26’ held at the IMC Headquarters in Churchgate on March 27, 2026. The event was organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) to honour the dedication and bravery of Mumbai Police officers.

A total of 70 police personnel, including five women officers, were recognised for their exceptional service. They were awarded for their work in various areas such as crime detection, cybercrime investigation, traffic management, narcotics control, and courageous acts that helped save lives. Each awardee received a trophy, citation, and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Bharti highlighted that Mumbai’s safety is not just because of the police but also due to the active role played by its citizens. He said that people in Mumbai act like “policemen without uniform” by promptly informing authorities about incidents, which helps the police respond quickly and effectively.

He also spoke about everyday issues like traffic congestion, saying that responsible parking by citizens can reduce chaos on roads. He added that projects such as the Coastal Road have already improved traffic flow, and upcoming infrastructure developments like underground tunnels will further enhance connectivity in the city.

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Bharti also shared how Mumbai Police is using technology to improve its services. He said the force is now equipped with modern gadgets, improved vehicles, and faster response systems, making policing more efficient. On cybercrime, he revealed that Mumbai Police rescued around 400 individuals from Thailand, including nearly 100 from Maharashtra, who were trapped in fraudulent operations.

He also warned about rising “digital arrest” scams targeting elderly citizens living alone. To address this, Mumbai Police has visited nearly 3,000 homes of senior citizens to ensure their safety. The department also runs a dedicated service for senior citizens, offering not just security but also emotional support.

Another initiative mentioned was “Police Didi,” which focuses on educating children about personal safety and awareness, showing the department’s commitment to community outreach.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Ram Gandhi, Chairman of IMC Centenary Trust, Prof. Mahendra K. Chouhan, Vice President of IMC, and Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General of IMC. The awards, started in 2016, aim to recognise the hard work and commitment of Mumbai Police personnel.

IMC officials said the awards are a way to thank police officers who go beyond their duty to keep the city safe. They also noted that maintaining law and order in a busy and fast-moving city like Mumbai is a remarkable achievement.