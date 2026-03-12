Mumbai Police Commissioner Lauds Maharashtra Police Team For Stunning 91-Run Victory In All India T20 Cricket Tournament Final

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Wednesday congratulated the Maharashtra Police Cricket Team for winning the 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament after defeating the Railway Police Team by 91 runs in the final held at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Wednesday congratulated the Maharashtra Police Cricket Team for winning the 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament after defeating the Railway Police Team by 91 runs in the final held at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Dominant Performance Secures Championship Title

The Maharashtra Police team, led by captain Sunil Patil, delivered a dominant performance in the final match to secure the title. During the match, Rohit Pol played a sensational innings, scoring 71 runs off just 19 balls, while Rohit Bhere produced an impressive bowling spell, taking five wickets in four overs.

Bharti interacted with the team’s head coach Rohan Bagade, assistant coach Sandesh Chavan, and the entire winning squad, congratulating them on their achievement and extending his best wishes for their future endeavours.

