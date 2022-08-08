e-Paper Get App

Mike Hankey Commences Service as U.S. Consul General in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Mike Hankey | File

Mike Hankey assumed the post of Consul General of the United States in Mumbai on August 07, 2022, succeeding former Consul General David J. Ranz.

Immediately prior to coming to Mumbai, Consul General Hankey served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Amman; prior to that he headed the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the U.S. Embassy Jerusalem. A career diplomat since 2001, Consul General Hankey’s previous assignments include postings in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, and Nigeria.

“I am honored to represent the United States of America in Western India at a time when the U.S.-India relationship is stronger than ever. As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, we will continue to work to build a more prosperous, free, connected, and secure world. Our shared commitment to democratic values, economic partnership, and people-to-people ties is the foundation which ensures greater cooperation into the future. I look forward to exploring all that Mumbai and Western India have to offer artistically and culturally over the next three years,” said Mr. Hankey.

Consul General Hankey is accompanied in Mumbai by his wife and their two sons.

