 CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseCM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development

In his statement, CM Dhami expressed the intention to transform this section of Rajaji National Park into a prominent tourism destination

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav, along with State Forest Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal, paid a visit to Rajaji National Park in the Motichur range on Saturday. During this significant event, a tigress that had been brought from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve was released into the Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

Read Also
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami orders to bring student back from violence-hit Manipur
article-image
CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

Intention to transform Rajaji National Park into a prominent tourism destination

In his statement, CM Dhami expressed the intention to transform this section of Rajaji National Park into a prominent tourism destination, encouraging people to visit and witness its natural beauty. He further announced the release of a tigress in the Motichur range of Rajaji National Park. The administration is consistently working towards achieving a harmonious balance between the ecosystem and the economy, while simultaneously focusing on environmental preservation and enhancement.

The event witnessed the presence of Principal Secretary Shri R.K. Sudhanshu, Chief Conservator of Forests Shri Anoop Malik, and Chief Wildlife Warden Shri Sameer Sinha.

Read Also
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets PM Modi, discusses state's development & extends invitation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism...

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism...

TEAM India creates history at the Kudo Japanese MMA world cup Tokyo 2023

TEAM India creates history at the Kudo Japanese MMA world cup Tokyo 2023

Teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat and Karnataka to feature in Supremo Trophy

Teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat and Karnataka to feature in Supremo Trophy

India International Elevate Marketing Summit (iiEMS 2023) : Innovations in Marketing - Past, Present...

India International Elevate Marketing Summit (iiEMS 2023) : Innovations in Marketing - Past, Present...

Allied Healthcare and Sciences with most refined Paramedical Courses in Bangalore

Allied Healthcare and Sciences with most refined Paramedical Courses in Bangalore