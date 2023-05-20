CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav, along with State Forest Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal, paid a visit to Rajaji National Park in the Motichur range on Saturday. During this significant event, a tigress that had been brought from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve was released into the Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

CM Dhami along with Union Minister release tigress in Rajaji National Park, focus on ecotourism development |

Intention to transform Rajaji National Park into a prominent tourism destination

In his statement, CM Dhami expressed the intention to transform this section of Rajaji National Park into a prominent tourism destination, encouraging people to visit and witness its natural beauty. He further announced the release of a tigress in the Motichur range of Rajaji National Park. The administration is consistently working towards achieving a harmonious balance between the ecosystem and the economy, while simultaneously focusing on environmental preservation and enhancement.

The event witnessed the presence of Principal Secretary Shri R.K. Sudhanshu, Chief Conservator of Forests Shri Anoop Malik, and Chief Wildlife Warden Shri Sameer Sinha.