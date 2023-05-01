Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets PM Modi, discusses state's development & extends invitation for investor summit

ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and expressed gratitude for his guidance and cooperation in the development of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister presented Prasad of Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath Dham, Gangajal of Ganga Tulsi, Gangotri Yamunotri, Alaknanda and Mandakini along with Rudraksha beads to the Prime Minister.

Dhami seeks guidance from PM Modi

In the meeting which lasted for more than one and a half hour, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sought the guidance of the Prime Minister on various issues related to the development of the state. Informing about the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra, the Chief Minister said that a record number of devotees are coming to visit. Relief work is being done in Joshimath with the help of the Central Government. The situation is normal there. The Prime Minister assured all possible cooperation from the Central Government in the context of Joshimath.

Uttarakhand CM invites PM for Investor Summit

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to give time for the inauguration of the proposed Investor Summit in the state in the month of October/November 2023.

The Chief Minister requested Prime Minister to visit Jageshwar Dham, "Adi Kailash / Parvati Sarovar / Om Parvat, Mayawati Ashram in Lohaghat, as well as to address public in border district Pithoragarh. CM also requested to Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development schemes under Manaskhand.

The Chief Minister said that air services are increasing gradually in the state under the regional connectivity scheme under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister informed that 243 acres of land is being acquired for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. Feasibility survey has been done for expansion of Pantnagar airport. The Chief Minister that the Director General of Civil Aviation is to renew the license of Naini Saini Airport, and a no-objection certificate from NTRO for the expansion of Jollygrant Airport. He urged to direct the concerned for smooth operation of Dehradun-Pithoragarh-Hindon air service and Dehradun Haldwani-Pithoragarh Almora helicopter service.

Aim to increase state's GDP to ₹5.5 lakh crore in next 5 years

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to increase the state's gross domestic product to ₹5.5 lakh crore in the next five years. It is proposed to organize an investment summit in the state in the month of October/November 2023 to attract investors in tourism, agriculture, industry, health, education and service sectors.

The Chief Minister said that on the lines of the world famous Chardham, the Manaskhand Temple Mala Project has been started by the state government in Kumaon. Under this ambitious project, priority will be given to the important mythological/historical places of Kumaon division by connecting them with the circuit so that pilgrims/tourists from the country and abroad can be attracted to come here and their journey can be made easy.

Developing 5-7 new cities on the agenda

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to develop about 5 to 7 new cities under the development of urban areas in the state, in which in the first phase there is a proposal to develop the city in the 2000-acre Parag Farm located in Kichha under Udham Singh Nagar.

For this, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has been requested to provide funds of ₹1000 crores. This green field city will be located on State Highway 47, just 15 km away from Rudrapur. The nearest railway station would be Pantnagar.

From the point of view of economy, it will pass through the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. It is proposed to develop a Knowledge Park of 200 to 250 acres near this proposed city. Private investment of about 7000 crores is expected on the development of this city, in which along with employment generation of 50 thousand people, housing arrangements for about two lakh people are possible. The Chief Minister also requested to release the required funds for the development of this green field city.