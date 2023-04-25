Uttarakhand's Mana previously known as the 'last Indian village' is now the ‘first Indian village’ | ANI

Uttarakhand’s Mana village, which was previously known as the 'last Indian village,' will now be known as the ‘first Indian village’. On Monday, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) placed a signboard at the threshold of the border village, proclaiming Mana's revamped status.

Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mana and expressed support for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement that Mana was the country's first village and that every border village should be the same.

"The areas which were earlier ignored as the end of the country's borders, we started considering them as the beginning of the country's prosperity," PM Modi had said.

CM Dhami said the border areas of the country were becoming more vibrant under PM Modi's governance. “For this, the Vibrant Village programme was initiated,” Dhami said.

Vibrant Village Programme

The Vibrant Villages Programme will assist in enhancing the standard of living for those residing in designated border communities. It aims to develop 2967 villages in 46 blocks in 19 districts bordering on the north, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the UT of Ladakh.