BigBasket Appoints Arpit Jaiswal As Chief Growth Officer, Former Google Pay Leader To Drive Product, Expansion & Profitability

BigBasket has appointed Arpit Jaiswal as Chief Growth Officer to strengthen growth. |

Mumbai: BigBasket, a part of the Tata Group, has appointed Arpit Jaiswal as its Chief Growth Officer, as the company looks to strengthen its leadership team and focus on profitable growth in India’s fast-changing online grocery and quick commerce market.

In his new role, Arpit Jaiswal will lead key growth areas such as product development, user acquisition, customer retention and market expansion. He will also work with different teams across the company to improve customer engagement, increase revenue efficiency and expand BigBasket’s reach in both major cities and smaller towns.

Jaiswal joins BigBasket with strong experience from Google Pay, where he worked as Head of Growth and Group Product Manager. During his time there, he helped drive large-scale user growth through partnerships and technology-driven strategies, including the use of artificial intelligence. He also focused on managing costs, improving profitability and strengthening business performance in India. His work included building product strategies, improving unit economics and using rewards-based systems to boost user engagement.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of India’s top management institutes.

Commenting on the appointment, Hari Menon, Founder and CEO of BigBasket, said the company is at an important stage of growth where strong and efficient expansion is critical. He added that Jaiswal’s experience in scaling large consumer platforms will help BigBasket improve its market position.

Arpit Jaiswal said he is excited to join BigBasket at a time when online grocery services are becoming an essential part of daily life. He added that he looks forward to working with the team to drive growth, improve operations and deliver better value to customers.

BigBasket currently serves over 10 million customers and offers more than 30,000 products across categories. The company operates in over 60 cities and runs a network of more than 850 dark stores to ensure fast and reliable delivery.