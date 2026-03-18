Who Is Abhinav Rastogi? The Indian-Origin Executive Appointed As Global Marketing Director for YouTube Shopping

When YouTube went looking for a global marketing director to lead its fast-growing shopping vertical, it turned to an Indian-origin executive who had already spent years quietly building the product across Asia. Abhinav Rastogi has officially stepped into the role, and his appointment marks a significant moment for Indian talent in global tech leadership. He joins several other Indian-origin executives at YouTube, notably YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

Who is Abhinav Rastogi?

Rastogi has taken on the position of Global Marketing Director for YouTube Shopping, based in Singapore. His remit includes expanding the service into new markets and strengthening its positioning as a growth channel for both creators and brands.

In a candid LinkedIn post announcing the move, Rastogi shared his philosophy, "The most successful shopping trends on YouTube are driven by creators, content, and communities working together. It is the human voices that people have chosen to follow that are pivotal to how products get discovered and trusted."

The scale of the platform he now leads is already significant. More than half a million creators have joined the YouTube Shopping programme, with a recent expansion into Japan through a partnership with Rakuten.

Rastogi's education

Rastogi is an alumnus of two of India's most prestigious institutions - the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. The dual pedigree of engineering and management laid the foundation for a career that blends analytical rigour with strategic marketing instincts.

A career built inside Google

Rastogi began his professional journey in management consulting at Boston Consulting Group and AT Kearney before making the pivot into the technology sector. He joined Google and spent over a decade steadily rising through the ranks.

His earlier stints at Google included the role of Group Product Marketing Manager for Consumer Apps, overseeing growth for products such as Search, Maps and Assistant across India and Southeast Asia. He also served as Product Marketing Manager for YouTube, where he contributed to major launches including YouTube Music, YouTube Originals and YouTube Shorts.

Most recently, before his current appointment, Rastogi served as Director of Marketing for YouTube Asia Pacific, where he led regional marketing across creator engagement, brand building and reputation – and played a pivotal role in launching and scaling YouTube Shopping across eight markets in the region.

Beyond his corporate role, Rastogi is an active angel investor, backing early-stage startups in consumer technology and electric mobility across India and Southeast Asia.

He has noted that being based in Singapore gives him a strategic advantage, keeping him close to markets where content-driven commerce is already an established behaviour, shaping how his team thinks about the product globally.