Aditya Birla Capital Opens 100th Gold Loan Branch, Enters Mumbai With Two Outlets

Aditya Birla Capital opened its 100th gold loan branch in Santacruz and another in Andheri. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) business opened its 100th dedicated gold loan branch in Santacruz on Thursday, less than three months after entering the segment. The company also inaugurated a branch in Andheri, marking its entry into Mumbai with two outlets.

The openings are part of a phased nationwide rollout that began in August 2026. Aditya Birla Capital aims to open 200–300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027 and expand the network to more than 1,000 branches over the next three years.

Maharashtra demand

Maharashtra accounted for 5.8% of India’s gold loan originations in 2025, according to TransUnion CIBIL’s April 2026 Gold Loan Landscape Report, cited by the company. The number of gold loans originated in the state rose 40% year on year in 2025.

Rakesh Singh, executive director and chief executive officer of the NBFC business, said Mumbai’s diverse customer base and changing borrowing needs made it an important market. He said the company would focus on providing quick access to credit and handling pledged gold securely as it expanded across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Gold loan portfolio

The gold loan business had ₹200 crore in assets under management as of 30 September 2026. The company said it would use digital tools alongside its dedicated branches to serve borrowers.

Vishakha Mulye, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Capital, said the business could help individuals, families and small businesses gain access to formal credit. Mulye and Singh inaugurated the two Mumbai branches.

Wider lending business

The wider NBFC business, which offers personal, consumer and business loans as well as corporate lending, reported assets under management of ₹1,76,557 crore for the second quarter of FY27, up 26% year on year.

Quarterly disbursements rose 12% to ₹24,708 crore, while profit before tax increased 41% to ₹1,352 crore. Aditya Birla Capital and its subsidiaries and joint ventures reported a consolidated lending book of ₹2.34 lakh crore at the end of September.

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