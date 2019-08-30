MP Congress leader threatens to resign along with 500 members if Scindia is "kept away from State politics"

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India]: Congress leader Ashok Dangi has threatened the top party leadership saying that he along with 500 members will tender their resignation from the party if Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from state politics."If Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from the politics of Madhya Pradesh then I along with 500 people will resign from the party," read the press note by Dangi."The top leadership of the party should not forget about the contribution made by Jyotiraditya Scindia in the formation of Congress government in State," it read.

"Some leaders are not able to digest the popularity and outreach of Jyotiraditya Scindia among the masses. That's why they are deliberately trying to keep him away from the politics of the state," said the letter. "If Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from the state politics then I along with 500 party workers will march to Delhi to the Congress office at 10 Janpath with our demand. Even if after that our demands are not met then we all will collectively submit our resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi," read the letter by Dangi, working president District Congress Committee, Datia.

Recently, Sonia Gandhi had appointed party Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls in her first major election-related decision as interim chief.

ABHINAV/MADHURIMA/ANI