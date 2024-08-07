Congress Leaders Demand Explanation From Government & IOC Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Women's Wrestling In Paris Olympics 2024 | file image

New Delhi: As the nation mourns the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024, Congress MP KC Venugopal, along with MP Karti P Chidambaram, stated the need for the government and Indian Olympic contingent to explain the circumstances under which Vinesh Phogat faced the disqualification hours before the match and if there is a possibility to appeal for redressal.

“We are seeking an explanation from the government about what has occurred. This is a very sad moment. We are immensely proud of her, and the whole country shares this pride.” according to reports by ANI

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram “I hope that the Indian Olympic contingent will explore all the possibilities of appeal and redressal whichever is permitted as per the protocols of Olympics. It’s unfortunate that she is disqualified,” according to the reports by ANI.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also commended Vinesh's achievements, expressing deep disappointment over her disqualification.

"Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability, and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification. I don't know how such a thing could have happened, whether our coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the rights rules and limits to adhere to. To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved," he said.

Reactions And Responses

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm on Wednesday regarding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Many politicians, celebrities, public figures, and sports personalities have come forward to share condolences and show support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is currently hospitalised due to dehydration in Paris.

Disqualification Of Vinesh Phogat

The Indian coach revealed that Vinesh was found overweight by just 100gm on Wednesday morning. Though the margin was small, the rules do not allow for an exception to be made. "She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach, according to a report by NDTV.

India Files Appeal

India has filed an appeal challenging Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics in Paris on the grounds of his weight. IOA President PT Usha has been urged by Prime Minister Modi to consider all forms of protest. Phogat was originally scheduled to compete for gold but was disqualified from the 50kg wrestling final.