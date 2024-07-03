 Maestro Zubin Mehta To Conduct Musical Concert In Mumbai Soon; Check Date, Venue And Other Details About Symphony Orchestra of India 2024
Maestro Zubin Mehta will conduct the orchestra in four much-anticipated concerts featuring the compositions of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss. The event would take place in August and September.

The much-awaited musical performance by maestro Zubin Mehta is approaching the hall soon. Mumbaikars would be delighted to know that the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn Season concert is back, and this time it would take place during August. Interested in checking out the dates and other details to book your calendar to witness the musical treat? We have you covered.

Maestro Zubin Mehta will conduct the orchestra in four much-anticipated concerts featuring the compositions of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss. According to a press release, the first two concerts will feature light Viennese music by the great Johann Strauss II, including “Overture to Die Fledermaus” and “Emperor Waltz”, which is loved worldwide and should prove extremely popular. The following two concerts will witness the veritable music of German composer Richard Strauss, best known for his tone poems and operas, superbly interpreted by Maestro Zubin Mehta.

SOI Autumn 2024 Season Schedule:

 August 17 & 18, 2024
Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
Zubin Mehta, conductor
Chen Reiss, soprano

An evening of music by Johann Strauss II
Overture to Die Fledermaus
Annen-polka, Op. 117
Wiener Blut, Op. 354 (‘Viennese Blood’)
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214
Csárdás from Die Fledermaus
Overture to Der Zigeunerbaron
Morgenblätter, Op. 279
Frühlingsstimmen, Op. 410 (‘Voices of Spring’)
Kaiser-Walzer, Op. 437 (‘Emperor Waltz’)

 August 24 & 25, 2024
Zubin Mehta, conductor
Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano

 

An evening of music by Richard Strauss
Don Juan
Four Last Songs
Ein Heldenleben

September 15 to 21, 2024
Operalia – The 31st edition, the first time ever in India

Quarter-final, Semi-final, Grand Finale 

September 21, Grand finale

Plácido Domingo, conductor

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome back acclaimed conductor and my old friend Zubin Mehta to the NCPA for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season. The approaching Season promises to be a musical celebration and we look forward to presenting it to the concertgoers in the country," said Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman of the National Centre for the Performing Arts and Co-founder of the SOI. On the other hand, Mehroo Jeejeebhoy, Founder Trustee, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, added, "The Foundation is highly appreciative of Maestro Mehta’s unstinting support and encouragement as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. As we reflect on three decades of achievements, we recognize that his contributions have been pivotal in our journey."

