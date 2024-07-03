Maestro Zubin Mehta To Conduct Musical Concert In Mumbai Soon; Check Date, Venue And Other Details About Symphony Orchestra of India 2024

The much-awaited musical performance by maestro Zubin Mehta is approaching the hall soon. Mumbaikars would be delighted to know that the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn Season concert is back, and this time it would take place during August. Interested in checking out the dates and other details to book your calendar to witness the musical treat? We have you covered.

Maestro Zubin Mehta will conduct the orchestra in four much-anticipated concerts featuring the compositions of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss. According to a press release, the first two concerts will feature light Viennese music by the great Johann Strauss II, including “Overture to Die Fledermaus” and “Emperor Waltz”, which is loved worldwide and should prove extremely popular. The following two concerts will witness the veritable music of German composer Richard Strauss, best known for his tone poems and operas, superbly interpreted by Maestro Zubin Mehta.

SOI Autumn 2024 Season Schedule:

August 17 & 18, 2024

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Chen Reiss, soprano

An evening of music by Johann Strauss II

Overture to Die Fledermaus

Annen-polka, Op. 117

Wiener Blut, Op. 354 (‘Viennese Blood’)

Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214

Csárdás from Die Fledermaus

Overture to Der Zigeunerbaron

Morgenblätter, Op. 279

Frühlingsstimmen, Op. 410 (‘Voices of Spring’)

Kaiser-Walzer, Op. 437 (‘Emperor Waltz’)

August 24 & 25, 2024

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano

An evening of music by Richard Strauss

Don Juan

Four Last Songs

Ein Heldenleben

September 15 to 21, 2024

Operalia – The 31st edition, the first time ever in India

Quarter-final, Semi-final, Grand Finale

September 21, Grand finale

Plácido Domingo, conductor

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome back acclaimed conductor and my old friend Zubin Mehta to the NCPA for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season. The approaching Season promises to be a musical celebration and we look forward to presenting it to the concertgoers in the country," said Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman of the National Centre for the Performing Arts and Co-founder of the SOI. On the other hand, Mehroo Jeejeebhoy, Founder Trustee, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, added, "The Foundation is highly appreciative of Maestro Mehta’s unstinting support and encouragement as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. As we reflect on three decades of achievements, we recognize that his contributions have been pivotal in our journey."