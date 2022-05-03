Youth need to take charge of research and development, says senior atomic scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar

Maharashtra has made a significant contribution in the progress of science till date, said Padma Vibhushan and Senior Atomic Scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar during an interacting session with citizens of Navi Mumbai on Maharashtra day, May 1. He emphasized on the need for research into technology.

Dr Kakodkar asked the new generation to identify problems and find a solution using the technology. “Even if there are problems in life, don't get exhausted, recognize where there is a problem, overcome the problems and seize the opportunity,” said Dr Kakodkar.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, a dialogue on 'Maharashtra in the 21st Century' was organised by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi at 5.00 pm on May 1.

The motive behind the interactive session with Dr Kakodkar, the President of the Board of Atomic Energy of India and the Head of the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India is to inspire young generations who are the future of the country and to create a scientific society.

A large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area participated.

During the session, Dr Kakodkar answered various questions posed by school and college students in a way that students could easily understand, ranging from what solar energy is used for, to human evolution to the Big Bang Theory including nuclear energy.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:44 AM IST