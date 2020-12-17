Youth attacks cop with a beer bottle, held

A police constable attached to the Deonar police station received head injuries when a youth allegedly attacked him with a beer bottle. The incident took place on wee hours on Tuesday when the constable Vinod Mhatre, 50, tried to stop Hasmatali Shaikh, 19, who was carrying a sword. In the incident, Mhatre received multiple stitches on his forehead but did not let go the accused and overpowered him with the help of locals.

Mhatre who was on night patrolling on Monday found three youth zooming around on a bike in Tata Nagar, Govandi. Two of them were brandishing swords and brushing it on the road. The constable followed them on his cycle and also alerted the duty officer and asked him to come near Qureshi Chowki.

Unaware that they were being followed, the three youths halted near Govandi Railway station, once they stopped Mhatre went ahead to nab them however, seeing the cop, two fled on their bike, leaving Shaikh behind.

According to the police, Shaikh tried running away however Mhatre chased him and tried to snatch his sword, however Shaikh who was holding a beer bottle in his another hand smashed it on Mhatre forehead leaving him injured. The locals then rushed to his rescue and caught hold of him. Shaikh was later handed over to the police.

According to the police, Shaikh was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (353), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (332) and under the relevant sections of Arms act. Later it was later that two assault cases including an attempt to murder was registered against him at Deonar and Govandi police station. The other two accused who were on the bike are still at large, said a police officer.