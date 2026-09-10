'Your Life May Not Hold Value For Govt...': Abhijeet Dipke Urges MPSC Aspirants Not To Take Extreme Steps After Meeting Prathamesh's Family; Announces Agitation For Justice |

Dharashiv, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday met the family of 28-year-old Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh, who died by suicide in Pune.

A video posted by news agency IANS on X shows Dipke consoling Deshmukh's grieving family members in Dharashiv, Maharashtra.

Dharashiv, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Meets family of 28-Year-Old MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh who died while preparing for competitive exams pic.twitter.com/18aadOPaHM — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

After meeting the family, Dipke appealed to MPSC aspirants not to take extreme steps, stressing the impact such actions have on their families.

"I appeal to all MPSC students... I understand the immense stress and hardship you are experiencing, but please do not take any extreme steps. Your life may not hold value for the government, but it is deeply precious to your family," Dipke said in a video posted on X.

Dharashiv, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I appeal to all MPSC students... I understand the immense stress and hardship you are experiencing, but please do not take any extreme steps. Your life may not hold value for the government, but it is… pic.twitter.com/cAFbXJuqOY — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

CJP plans agitation

He said the CJP would soon launch an agitation along with MPSC aspirants to seek justice for Deshmukh.

"To ensure justice for Prathamesh, we will organise a major protest, and we will announce its schedule soon. But until Prathamesh gets justice, all MPSC students, together with the Cockroach Janta Party, will launch a massive agitation," Dipke said.

Dharashiv, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "To ensure justice for Prathamesh, we will organize a major protest, and we will announce its schedule soon. But until Prathamesh gets justice, all MPSC students, together with the Cockroach Janta Party,… pic.twitter.com/JS5z2aCuhO — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

Reports cite financial pressure

Deshmukh hailed from Paranda in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. Reports suggested that he was under financial pressure, with debt of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Before his death, Deshmukh reportedly left behind a two-page note containing details of 18 to 19 people from whom he had borrowed money and the amounts he had repaid, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale told reporters on Wednesday.

Deshmukh's father had died earlier, and his family comprises of his mother and four sisters. Reports suggested that financial pressures and the cancellation of the MPSC examination had caused him significant stress. However, the circumstances leading to his death are under investigation.

Further details are awaited.