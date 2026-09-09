Pune: 28-Year-Old MPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Detailing Debts | X - supriya_sule

Pune, Sep 9: A 28-year-old man preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations allegedly died by suicide in Pune, with a debt of around Rs 2.5 lakh suspected to be the reason, an official said on Wednesday.

MPSC aspirant dies by suicide

The deceased, identified as Prathamesh Deshmukh, was a native of Paranda and was staying in a rented house in Navi Peth while preparing for MPSC exams, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale told PTI.

Some local residents alerted the police about the incident, he said.

Deshmukh left behind a two-page note containing details of 18-19 persons from whom he had borrowed money and the amounts he had repaid, Rawale said.

Read Also Delhi Police Rescue 2 Minors Among 3 Girls Reported Missing From Uttarakhand

Police investigate debt angle

Police were questioning his family members to ascertain why he had borrowed the money and were investigating the matter, he said.

The exact time of the suicide will be known after the post-mortem report is received, the DCP said.

MPSC exam concerns

Notably, the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March.

Also Watch:

MPSC aspirants recently staged protests in parts of the state, including Pune, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and action against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations.

The state government has separately formed a high-level committee to suggest necessary improvements in the overall examination process, an official earlier said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)