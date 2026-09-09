Delhi Police Rescue 2 Minors Among 3 Girls Reported Missing From Uttarakhand | IANS

New Delhi, Sep 9: Delhi Police on Wednesday have traced and safely recovered three girls, including two minors aged 17 and 13, who had gone missing from Gangnahar in Haridwar, from a hotel in the national capital's Paharganj area.

Missing girls traced in Delhi

An FIR, numbered 349/2026 under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered at Police Station Gangnahar, Haridwar, on September 8 following a complaint regarding the disappearance of the three girls.

The information was subsequently shared with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Nabi Karim in Delhi. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a dedicated team was constituted to trace the girls.

The special team comprised SI Neeraj Rathi, HC Jagsoran, Constable Amit, and Woman Constable Supriya, working under the supervision of Inspector/SHO Nabi Karim and the overall supervision of the ACP, Paharganj.

Search operation conducted

Based on location inputs and details shared by Roorkee police, the team conducted an extensive search operation in the Arakashan Road and Paharganj areas. Photographs of the girls were shown to local residents and hotel staff, while several hotels in the area were checked.

The police also analysed mobile tower locations and IP-based inputs to narrow down the possible location of the girls. Technical surveillance subsequently helped the team zero in on the search area.

During the operation, all three girls were traced to Hotel K.M. International on Arakashan Road in Paharganj and were safely recovered.

Girls’ statement recorded

According to preliminary interaction with the girls, they had allegedly left their home and travelled to Delhi due to family pressure regarding marriage. They told the police that they wanted to avoid marriage, explore employment opportunities in Delhi, and earn money independently. After reaching Delhi, they stayed at a hotel in the Paharganj area.

The recovered girls were identified as S, born on September 10, 2007, aged about 18 years; S, born on January 1, 2009, aged about 17 years; and N, born on January 1, 2013, aged about 13 years.

Also Watch:

Further legal action underway

After completion of the necessary formalities, all three girls were handed over to the officials of Police Station Gangnahar for further necessary legal action in accordance with the law.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are being carried out by the Uttarakhand Police officials concerned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)