'Your lie has been exposed': NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik shares Sameer Wankhede's picture from Dubai

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Thursday alleged that an extortion racket linked to drug-related cases against Bollywood actors was being run from the Maldives and Dubai.

Nawab Malik on Thursday demanded to know what was the NCB's Mumbai region chief Sameer Wankhede doing in Dubai and the Maldives with his family during the pandemic lockdown and threatened him with jail for "concocting drug cases against Bollywood personalities".



The NCP spokesperson noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many actors had visited the Maldives. He alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s family members were also in the country at the same time. He claimed that Wankhede himself was in Dubai at the time.



Taking to his Twitter, the minister shared pictures of Sameer Wankhede from his purported visit to Dubai. He shared a picture from Wankhede's sister's account and said, "Sameer Wankhade has accepted the fact that he had visited Maldives but he denies the visit to Dubai. Here is the proof of his visit to Dubai with his sister. Sameer Wankhade was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 10th December 2020. His lie stands exposed".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Malik on Thursday again attacked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, saying he raises bogus cases against people.

"They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a yr. You came to jail us,people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

The Maharashtra Minister further said that he won't stop until he puts Wankhede in jail. "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today," Malik added.

Earlier in the day, Malik claimed that Wankhede was specifically brought in to the agency by the central government after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.



Bharatiya Janata Party state President Chandrakant Patil said that Malik is rattled by the arrest of his son-in-law and has been slamming the NCB since the past two weeks.

The war between the NCB-NCP erupted after the probe agency raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship and arrested 8 persons, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan - all now in judicial custody till October 30.

Later, the NCB nabbed 12 others, and on Thursday, actress Ananya Panday was summoned for probe, which will continue further on Friday.

(With inputs from agency)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:13 PM IST