Yoga guru Ramdev doesn't understand what a university is, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday launched an attack on Yoga guru Ramdev over his comments against the varsities in the country for their role in anti-CAA protests amongst others, saying that 'people who have never been to colleges are raising questions'.

"The people who have never been to colleges and universities are now raising questions on universities. I think Baba Ramdev has never been able to understand what a university is, he has never been to a college.

Universities of the country have given many IAS, IPS, intellectuals and many leaders to the nation," Malik told ANI here.

The NCP leader also accused the Uttar Pradesh administration led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attacking students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-CAA protests in December last year.