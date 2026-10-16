Yo Yo Honey Singh Summoned Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Today In Case About 'Objectionable' Remarks, Plea Seeking Later Date Rejected

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. |

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday rejected the request of rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, to appear before it on October 22.

Singh has been summoned to appear before the cell on Friday, October 16, ANI reported.

A complaint has been filed against the rapper in connection with allegedly objectionable comments he made at a concert in Delhi. A video clip of Singh's remarks was shared widely on social media, and drew criticism from several users.

Singh had later apologised on video, claiming that the clip had been edited in a way that could be construed as offensive.

The rapper has failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell three times, according to the news agency. On October 5, after he did not show up for questioning, he had sought additional time to appear before the investigating officer.

In April as well, Singh had become the subject of controversy when the Delhi High Court had directed the Union government to take down URLs of his song Volume 1 from social media platforms. The High Court had said that the song was obscene and derogatory to women, and that it could not be allowed in the name of freedom of expression.

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The song was released in 2006 by Singh and rapper Badshah. Advocate Rupali Panwar, the counsel for the petitioner, had argued earlier this year that the song was accessible even to children of a tender age, which was harmful for them, ANI reported.