Singer Honey Singh May Face Look Out Circular If He Misses October 16 Summons Over Delhi Concert Remarks |

Rapper and singer Honey Singh has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell after failing to appear in response to three previous summons. The singer has now been directed to appear before the authorities on October 16 in connection with allegations of making derogatory remarks during a concert in Delhi. According to an official, a Look Out Circular (LOC) may be issued against him if he fails to appear this time as well.

According to NDTV, a senior Cyber Cell official said that the authorities could initiate the process of issuing an LOC if Honey Singh fails to appear on October 16. The singer reportedly missed the previous three summons, citing his stay abroad as the reason. He was last directed to appear before the investigating officer on October 5, 2026.

Honey Singh's next summons is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026. It remains to be seen whether the rapper will appear before the authorities on the scheduled date.

The controversy surrounding Honey Singh began after a video from his concert in Delhi went viral on social media in January 2026. In the clip, the rapper allegedly made an indecent reference to having sex in cars, prompting criticism from social media users. A complaint was subsequently filed with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and a case was registered.

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Honey Singh later issued a video apology, claiming that the viral clip had been edited in a way that made his remarks appear offensive. Explaining his intention, the rapper said he was trying to raise awareness about the importance of protection among young people. He stated, “Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies.”