Maharashtra Cyber Summons Yo Yo Honey Singh Again, Calls Comedians Harsh Gujral & Madhur Virli For Questioning | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has issued a fresh summons to rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, directing him to appear before the agency on October 16 after he failed to appear in response to an earlier summons issued on October 5.

The case relates to allegedly objectionable remarks made by Singh during a concert in New Delhi. A video clip of the performance subsequently went viral on social media, triggering criticism over an alleged indecent reference to having sex in cars. Following a complaint, Maharashtra Cyber initiated an investigation and registered a case.

Fresh summons after earlier absence

“We had summoned Yo Yo Honey Singh on October 5, but he failed to appear and sought some time,” a Maharashtra Cyber police officer said. The agency has now issued a fresh summons asking him to appear for questioning on October 16. Officials indicated that repeated failure to comply with summons could prompt the agency to approach a court.

Singer apologises over concert remarks

Singh had subsequently issued a video apology, stating that he had not intended to hurt or offend anyone. He explained that he was attempting to convey a message about the risks of unprotected sex and sexually transmitted diseases among young people in language he believed would resonate with Generation Z. However, he acknowledged that the way he expressed the message was inappropriate and apologised.

Read Also Singer Honey Singh May Face Look Out Circular If He Misses October 16 Summons Over Delhi Concert...

The latest development comes months after Singh faced another legal challenge over allegedly objectionable lyrics. In April, the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to take down URLs of his song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing platforms, observing that the song was highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women.

Maharashtra Cyber summons two comedians

In a separate case, Maharashtra Cyber has summoned stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli for questioning on October 19 over allegedly obscene and objectionable remarks made during their comedy performances.

Also Watch:

According to an official, the agency initiated an investigation following a complaint lodged by a woman alleging the use of objectionable and inappropriate language by the comedians.

Both comedians have been directed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 19 to record their statements as part of the investigation.

Further details regarding the allegations and the agency's findings are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/