Year after MSRTC employee dies in lift accident, two technicians booked for negligence

Almost a year after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Authority (MSRTC) employee died in an elevator accident, the Nagpada police have booked two technicians of the elevator maintenance company for negligence. 53-year-old Ramanand Patkar, an electrician with MSRTC died at their headquarters in Mumbai Central on December 27, 2019. During the investigation it was revealed that a technical fault could have led to the accident.

On December 27, Patkar was trying to board the elevator number 2 on the fourth floor of the building at around 3 pm after his lunch. However, as he entered the lift, its doors got closed trapping Patkar in between the doors which were pressing him from both sides. The incident lasted for couple of minutes until other employees rushed to his rescue.

Somehow the other employee managed to release Patkar from door. He was then rushed to the Nair hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival. The post mortem report revealed that the he died of multiple injuries.

Following the incident, we had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began our investigation, however, due to lockdown the investigation got delayed, said an officer from Nagpada police station.

The police asked the government inspectors to inspect the lift. Recently the inspectors submitted the report that the technical fault could be the reason for the incident. The lift was repaired just a day before the incident. Following the report Nagpada police registered an offence under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and common intension (34) of the Indian Penal code registered, against the two employees of the company which was given maintenance contract of the lift, said officials.

As of now we have registered an offence against the two employees identified as Vinod Jaiswal and Akshay Vinjale however, no one has been arrested as yet, said an official.