'Ye ishq nahīñ āsāñ': Nawab Malik posts Jigar Moradabadi's couplet amidst 'battle' with NCB's Sameer Wankhede; Twitterati wonder what's next

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday posted a couplet by Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi amidst his 'battle' with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The couplet reads - "Ye ishq nahīñ āsāñ itnā hī samajh liije, ik aag kā dariyā hai aur Duub ke jaanā hai". It is part of Moradabadi's Gazal named Ek lafz-e-mohabbat ka adna ye fasana hai. The sher says that the path of love is not easy.

The minister posts couplets often, especially when he is going to expose something. Thus, several Twitterati were quick to ask if the couplet is some clue for his next expose.

Check out his tweet and comments below that here:

ye ishq nahīñ āsāñ itnā hī samajh liije ,

ik aag kā dariyā hai aur Duub ke jaanā hai. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 30, 2021

Although the minister did not name anyone in his post, he has been levelling several allegations against Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship during which drugs were allegedly recovered and actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested along with others. He had also shared photos of the first wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

Malik on Friday claimed that he made public the photos of the first wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede with her prior consent.

The minister also said he has never said anything against Wankhede's current wife, actor Kranti Redkar, and she should not play the "Marathi card".

Malik was asked by reporters whether it was appropriate on his part to use the photos of Dr Shabana Qureshi, the first wife of Sameer Wankhede, when the couple had divorced by mutual consent some years ago. Some BJP leaders too had raised this point.

The NCP leader said when he received the photos from someone, he was told that the person (in the photographs) had agreed that they could be used.

"Dr Shabana Qureshi was never willing to come forward or speak over this issue (earlier). When Sameer Wankhede started stressing that he is Hindu, they had to speak up. Her father then told everyone that they always knew Wankhede family as being Muslim," Malik said.

The state minority affairs minister also said he never made any comment or allegation against Kranti Redkar.

"While she has been playing the Marathi card, I want to underscore the fact that I and my family have been living in Maharashtra for almost 70 years. Am I not a Maharashtrian?" said the NCP leader.

Redkar should not forget that her husband was "part of a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai," Malik further said.

"I do not think a person will be saved only because he is a Maharashtrian, even if he belongs to a certain caste or religion," he added.

The minister claimed that Wankhede got a government job in the Scheduled Castes category even when he was Muslim by birth. The NCB official has maintained that he is Hindu.

Malik on Friday alleged that there is a conspiracy to defame the state government and it is executed through Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

"I have been saying conspiracy to defame Maharashtra government and people is being executed via Wankhede," Malik told the media here.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:53 PM IST