WR's Churchgate Headquarters Building Set To Celebrate 125th Anniversary In January 2024 |

In a celebration of architectural longevity and historical significance, Western Railway is poised to mark the 125th anniversary of its Headquarters Building at Churchgate in January 2024. Erected in 1899 as the headquarters for Bombay Baroda and Central India Railways, this iconic structure has witnessed the evolution of railways in India.

History of the structure

This magnificent structure was formerly the headquarters office of Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI), the forerunner of Western Railway. To mark this historic occasion of the 125th-anniversary celebration of WR’s Headquarters building, Western Railway has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024, which will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, the release of a Coffee Table Book, cultural programmes, etc.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the construction of the Headquarters building at Churchgate began in 1894 and was completed in January 1899. Since then, this magnificent building has borne witness to various developments, standing tall to the test of time. It served as the Headquarters of the erstwhile Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway and thereafter as the HQ of Western Railway, since the formation of WR in 1951 after independence.

Renovation of Heritage Gallery

Thakur further informed that the Headquarters building has been restored with great emphasis on retaining its old heritage charm and beauty. The precincts and surroundings have been beautifully enhanced with landscaping and soothing illumination. The Heritage Gallery has also been renovated aesthetically, adding nostalgia and transporting viewers to the yesteryears.

Various events to make this occasion a grand success

"Various events have been planned to make this occasion a grand success. An Exhibition will be held at the Headquarters Lawns from 7th to 9th January 2024, highlighting the rich past of this grand building and the history of WR. This exhibition will be open to the general public, wherein they can witness the architectural beauty of this marvelous building and can also purchase souvenirs to cherish this historic occasion. The exhibition will be open from 10.00 am to 07.00 pm on the above-mentioned dates," said an official.

In addition to this, there will be a Light and Sound show, Heritage Walks, release of a Coffee Table Book, and a Mega Cultural Event, which will be 'Invite Only' and attended by well-known dignitaries. Other events include Drawing/Painting/Sketch & Quiz Competitions for Railway employees and their relatives, Nukkad Nataks, and the display of photos by Railfans, etc.