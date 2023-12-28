Mumbai News: WR Uncovers ₹1.34 Crore Silver Ornament Smuggling; Case Registered

FPJ

Mumbai: The Western Railway’s vigilance department, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), recently uncovered a case of unlawful transportation involving valuable silver ornaments on the train (12268), Hapa-Mumbai Central Duranto Express.

The team detected mis-declaration, as six bundles initially booked as “imitation jewellery” for a mere ₹1,347, revealed their true contents during inspection.

“The bundles, weighing approximately 240kg, were found to contain silver ornaments with a staggering value of around ₹1.34 crore. The authenticity of the silver was verified by an expert,” said an official.

The interception occurred during the unloading of parcels at Mumbai central station on December 26. The parcels were surreptitiously being removed from the railway premises without proper delivery procedures.

During the inspection, the team observed nothing unusual in the front parcel compartment, which was on lease. However, upon inquiry with the staff monitoring the unloading in the rear parcel compartment, it was revealed that some packages were left for transfer to the inward godown for delivery. Suspecting foul play, the vigilance team rushed to the inward godown, but no parcels were found.

“The team proceeded to the truck tempo loading premises, apprehending the loader along with the suspicious parcel consignments. The confiscated consignments were then brought to the inward parcel godown for further investigation,” said an official.

He added that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Railway Act, and a thorough inquiry is underway to unveil the full extent of this illicit operation.