Wrong-Side Driving Crackdown: Mumbai Traffic Police Suspends 253 Licences, Registers 290 FIRs In 21 Days | AI generated

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, calling such offenders a serious threat to public safety. In just 21 days, the traffic police have suspended the driving licences of 253 offenders and registered 290 FIRs for dangerous wrong-side driving.

The special drive was intensified following a fatal wrong-side driving incident in Andheri on July 15, in which eight-year-old Reva Pawar was seriously injured. The police have now adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards motorists whose reckless driving puts the lives of other road users at risk.

18,671 Offenders Booked in Seven Months:

According to the latest data released by the Mumbai Traffic Police, action was taken against 18,671 motorists for wrong-side driving during the first seven months of 2026. Of these, 15,438 were two-wheeler riders, accounting for more than 83 per cent of the total offenders.

Police said many riders enter roads from the wrong direction to avoid signals, long U-turns or traffic congestion, creating a serious risk of head-on collisions. The enforcement figures have increased sharply compared with previous years. In 2024, action was taken against 12,814 offenders, while 11,761 motorists were booked in 2025. Earlier, many offenders were let off after being issued e-challans and paying fines. The intensified action in 2026 has now taken the enforcement figures to a record level.

13 Licences Suspended, 14 FIRs Daily:

The traffic department has moved beyond merely imposing financial penalties. Under the ongoing special drive, an average of 13 driving licences are being suspended and 14 criminal cases registered every day against wrong-side drivers.

Police said cases are being registered under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) wherever applicable, while vehicles of offenders are also being seized.

Suburbs Witness Highest Violations : Enforcement is being carried out across all 41 traffic divisions in Mumbai, with special teams deployed from morning until late at night. Around 700 to 800 wrong-side driving violations are being detected and penalised daily.

According to traffic officials, suburban areas have emerged as major hotspots because of high traffic speeds and an extensive network of service roads. Wrong-side driving on such stretches can result in head-on collisions and serious accidents.

CCTV cameras, e-challan devices and ground-level enforcement teams are being used to monitor identified accident-prone locations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “We have started registering FIRs, seizing vehicles and suspending the driving licences of offenders. Driving on the wrong side is a serious offence and can cost lives. A large number of vehicles have already been seized, while fines are being imposed on 700 to 800 two-wheeler riders every day. We appeal to citizens to follow traffic rules.”

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