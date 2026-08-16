'Use Corpus Fund To Support Organ Transplants For Poor Patients,' Says Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to provide financial assistance from the corpus fund for organ transplant surgeries of poor and needy patients when the cost exceeds the amount available under government health schemes.

He said the move would help strengthen the state’s organ donation and transplantation campaign and ensure that financially disadvantaged patients are not deprived of advanced treatment.

A meeting between officials of Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, and the Public Health and Family Welfare Department was recently held at Mantralaya under Abitkar’s chairmanship to discuss ways to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the general public.

The meeting discussed providing cardiac and cancer treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic, an empanelled hospital, under the integrated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Abitkar directed officials to strengthen coordination between private hospitals and government health schemes to provide better and quality healthcare services to patients.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to establish a well-equipped diagnostic centre through Ruby Hall Clinic at Gargoti in Kolhapur district for patients from western Maharashtra as well as neighbouring areas of Goa and Karnataka and rural regions.

The proposed centre is expected to provide diagnostic services such as CT scans, X-rays, ECG, 2-D Echo and USG at affordable rates. The facility is aimed at reducing the need for patients from these areas to travel to Pune or Mumbai for diagnostic tests.

The meeting also discussed establishing an advanced proton therapy facility in Pune at a lower cost through coordination between Ruby Hall Clinic and the state Health Department. Proton therapy for cancer is currently available only in Mumbai in Maharashtra, resulting in many patients being unable to access the treatment.

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