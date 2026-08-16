'Maharashtra To Seek UNESCO Heritage Status For Dahi Handi, Govindas To Be Sent To Spain': Minister Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will make efforts to get the state's traditional Dahi Handi festival included in UNESCO's World Heritage list and will also send Govinda teams to Spain, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Sunday.

Speaking at the ‘Krishnanand Sohala’ organised by the Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association at Parel, Shelar urged Dahi Handi organisers and Govinda teams to strictly follow safety and traffic regulations while celebrating the festival.

The event was organised with the participation of Dahi Handi teams, Govindas and various organisations associated with the festival across Maharashtra. A collective Shri Krishna aarti was also performed during the programme.

Shelar said the government was committed to promoting the Dahi Handi tradition while ensuring the safety of participants. He appealed to Govinda teams to take all necessary precautions, follow traffic rules and ensure that pedestrians and other citizens were not inconvenienced during the celebrations.

The minister also recalled the legal battle fought by Govinda teams over restrictions on Dahi Handi and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had strongly supported their cause when the matter reached the Supreme Court.

Shelar also alleged that certain organisations were repeatedly seeking restrictions on traditional Hindu festivals in Maharashtra, including Ganeshotsav, Nag Panchami and Dahi Handi.

“Environmental, public safety and traffic concerns must certainly be addressed. But continuously imposing restrictions and eventually moving towards banning our festivals is not acceptable,” he said.

He alleged that those advocating such restrictions were promoting a position that could lead to curbs on traditional festivals of Maharashtra and Hindus.

“Are the people demanding such restrictions linked to urban Naxalism? This is my direct allegation,” Shelar said.

He added that the government would take responsibility for protecting Maharashtra's traditional and Hindu festivals while also addressing concerns relating to public safety, the environment and traffic management.

The event was attended by Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association president Bala Padelkar and representatives of several women's and men's Dahi Handi teams and other organisations.

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