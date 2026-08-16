Maharashtra: 3 Schoolgirls Die After Bus Rams Their Two-Wheeler In Hinganghat On Independence Day |

A tragic incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Hinganghat city, where three schoolgirls died after a travel bus allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler near Ambedkar School on Independence Day, August 15.

Three schoolgirls killed

According to reports, the three girls were travelling on a two-wheeler when the bus allegedly hit them from behind. Following the accident, nearby residents rushed to the spot and took the injured girls to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, all three reportedly succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Samruddhi Rupak Dhamse (15), a resident of Sant Gomaji Ward, Hinganghat; Aarohi Raju Chavare (17); and Misbah Javed Sheikh (17), a resident of Sant Chokhoba Ward, according to an ABP Majha report.

Community mourns deaths

The deaths of the three schoolgirls on Independence Day have left their families and the local community grieving.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident and determine responsibility. Further details are awaited.

Separate case

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a horrific accident has been reported near Zharivinayak Temple in Ratnagiri, where two buses collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media.

According to the reports, one of the buses was travelling from Ambolgad towards Ratnagiri when the accident occurred near Bhatye at around 7 am. Reports state that several children were on board the bus at the time of the collision, and a few of them reportedly sustained injuries.

Following the accident, nearby residents rushed to the spot, rescued the children from the bus and admitted them to the nearby district hospital for treatment. Further details into the incident are awaited.