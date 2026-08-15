Ratnagiri: 2 Buses Suffer Major Damage After Head-On Collision Near Zharivinayak Temple - VIDEO |

A horrific accident has been reported near Zharivinayak Temple in Ratnagiri, where two buses collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media.

According to Pudhari, one of the buses was travelling from Ambolgad towards Ratnagiri when the accident occurred near Bhatye at around 7 am.

Children injured in collision

Reports state that several children were on board the bus at the time of the collision, and a few of them reportedly sustained injuries. Following the accident, nearby residents rushed to the spot, rescued the children from the bus and admitted them to the nearby district hospital for treatment.

During the collision, a Creta car travelling behind one of the buses was also hit. According to reports, the car belonged to Dr Godse, who was on his way to drop his daughter at school.

Car damaged in accident

The car sustained extensive damage to its front end. Fortunately, no one inside the car was injured in the incident.

The visuals from the accident show the two buses severely damaged following the collision, raising concerns over road safety in the area.

Separate case

Meanwhile, in a separate case, three members of a family were killed after their speeding car rammed into a dumper from behind on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Lanja in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The incident occurred in July, where the victims, who were returning to Mumbai from Goa, included two women and a child.

According to the reports, the family was travelling towards Mumbai when the accident occurred near Lanja town. The car reportedly crashed into a dumper moving ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled, killing three occupants on the spot.

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