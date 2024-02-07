Worli Rape Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Hearing Deferred; Accused To Stay Out Of Jail Till Feb 15

Representational photo |

Mumbai: In the Worli rape case, where a 21-year-old Malad-based woman alleged being drugged and raped by a Walkeshwar-based man named Heetik Shah on January 13, his hearing on the bail plea is now scheduled for February 15. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s hearing, the court allowed the victim’s lawyer to present her case through a public prosecutor after she moved an intervention application to the court.

The victim’s lawyer moved the intervention application pleading to allow her to make submissions to oppose Shah’s bail plea. Shah was declared absconding by the police after the filing of the FIR on January 16. Till January 24, police couldn’t find Shah anywhere and ran into him in court where Shah had not only applied for anticipatory bail but also sought ad interim bail to evade arrest.

Now, the court asked the lawyer to assist the prosecution and present their arguments through the prosecutor only. Meanwhile, the investigating officer also submitted a progress report that includes medical reports of the victim and some witness statements, said police sources. The next arguments in the matter will be Feb 15, till then the accused Shah’s relief will continue and police won’t be able to make any arrests.

Details On The Horrifying Incident

The Free Press Journal was the first to report the matter on January 20. The incident took place at a high-rise tower located at Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli. Shah and the victim had visited some eateries and pubs at SoBo, later the victim alleges that she was “insisted” to drink more by Shah. She had a blackout episode and doesn’t remember anything about that night.

Later when she woke up, she was at an unknown house and was being raped by Shah. Despite her best efforts to make it stop, Shah didn’t and he slapped her thrice. The victim managed to get out of the apartment, reached her house with a friend’s help and received a text message from Shah, who apologised for what happened. Shah has been booked for the charges of rape and assault.