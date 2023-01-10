Worli lift trolley collapse: 'Deceased avoided safety hooks,' say police

'Deceased avoided safety hooks,' say police | Photo by Aishwarya Iyer

The probe into the Worli lift trolley collapse – which claimed lives of two workers – has found that the deceased didn't wear ‘safety hooks’ even after being prompted by the operator. The mishap occurred on Monday when Noor Alam, 27, and Jameel Ahmed, 30 were cleaning the glass facade of Avighna Tower, a high-rise in Worli.

Statements of all involved in construction work taken

According to the Worli police, they have recorded the statements of all those involved in the building's maintenance work, including the contractor, operators and the Avighna coordinators.

“We have recorded everyone’s statement for now, the internal investigation is ongoing. As per the operator's statement, who was present at the time of the incident, he had prompted the (deceased) workers to wear the safety hooks. According to him, had they worn the safety hooks when the lift trolley tripped, they would have been hanging on the rope that was connected to the safety hook,” said Senior Police Inspector Anil Koli.

Probe on over whether machine malfunctioned

Regarding the malfunction of the machine that was controlling the lift trolley, he said, “To check if there was any negligence, a parallel investigation is on.” Post the mishap, police sources had revealed that when the lift trolley came down to the floor, it was toppling; which indicated a malfunction in the machine.