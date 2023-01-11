Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5 lakh in sextortion fraud

Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5L in sextortion fraud | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man from Worli was induced by an unknown woman to indulge in obscene acts over a video call, after which he was blackmailed for money.

The complainant also received a phone call from someone claiming to be an IPS officer from Delhi who asked him to pay up before the video is made viral and extorted Rs5 lakh from him.

How the fraud unfolded

The complainant received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman who then made an obscene video call to him. She induced him to partake, after which she disconnected and informed him that the act had been recorded. She demanded that he pay her Rs 25,000 or the clip would be made viral on social media. The man blocked the number and deleted the chat conversation.



The next day, he received a call from another unknown number that had a display picture of a police officer. The person identified himself as an IPS officer from Delhi. He told the man that the video has gone online and asked him to contact another person before it goes viral. Under the guise of getting the video deleted, the fraudsters induced the man to pay a total of Rs5.05 lakh.

