e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5 lakh in sextortion fraud

Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5 lakh in sextortion fraud

The complainant also received a phone call from someone claiming to be an IPS officer from Delhi who asked him to pay up before the video is made viral

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5L in sextortion fraud | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man from Worli was induced by an unknown woman to indulge in obscene acts over a video call, after which he was blackmailed for money.

The complainant also received a phone call from someone claiming to be an IPS officer from Delhi who asked him to pay up before the video is made viral and extorted Rs5 lakh from him.

How the fraud unfolded

The complainant received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman who then made an obscene video call to him. She induced him to partake, after which she disconnected and informed him that the act had been recorded. She demanded that he pay her Rs 25,000 or the clip would be made viral on social media. The man blocked the number and deleted the chat conversation.

The next day, he received a call from another unknown number that had a display picture of a police officer. The person identified himself as an IPS officer from Delhi. He told the man that the video has gone online and asked him to contact another person before it goes viral. Under the guise of getting the video deleted, the fraudsters induced the man to pay a total of Rs5.05 lakh.

Read Also
Indore: 4 members of Rajasthan sextortion gang arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act

Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5 lakh in sextortion fraud

Mumbai: Worli man ends up paying Rs 5 lakh in sextortion fraud

Mumbai: Contractor shot at over Rs 45 Cr footpath tender in Kurla

Mumbai: Contractor shot at over Rs 45 Cr footpath tender in Kurla

Mumbai: 4-day judicial custody for man riding AC local with fake pass

Mumbai: 4-day judicial custody for man riding AC local with fake pass

Gutka businessman JM Joshi helped Dawood, knowing he is a global terrorist: Special Court

Gutka businessman JM Joshi helped Dawood, knowing he is a global terrorist: Special Court