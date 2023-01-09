e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna Tower in Worli

Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna Tower in Worli

The victims were immediately rushed to the nearby Nair Hospital but they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Two labourers died in Mumbai on Monday while cleaning glass windows of the Avighna Tower building located near Prem Nagar and Acharya Atre Chauk in Worli.

The cleaners were on a hydraulic lift trolley on the 15th floor of the building when it malfunctioned and fell to the ground.

The rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor, a BMC official revealed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cooperative Housing Federation may plug NOTA in BMC polls
article-image

ANI Photo

The Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC's ward staff reached the accident site after the incident which took place around 4.30 pm.

The victims were immediately rushed to the nearby Nair Hospital but they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Worli police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

Read Also
Bandra cemetery takeover by BMC: Bombay Catholic Sabha rebuts Shelar claims
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 men try to steal manhole lid in Juhu, flee in auto after being spotted; video surfaces

Mumbai: 2 men try to steal manhole lid in Juhu, flee in auto after being spotted; video surfaces

Mumbai: 6 months after MVA's collapse, Girish Mahajan says, 'It was BJP’s mission to split Shiv...

Mumbai: 6 months after MVA's collapse, Girish Mahajan says, 'It was BJP’s mission to split Shiv...

Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna...

Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna...

Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

Pregnant cow slips into open manhole in Bhayandar, rescued by fire brigade with help from locals

Pregnant cow slips into open manhole in Bhayandar, rescued by fire brigade with help from locals