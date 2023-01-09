Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna Tower in Worli

Two labourers died in Mumbai on Monday while cleaning glass windows of the Avighna Tower building located near Prem Nagar and Acharya Atre Chauk in Worli.

The cleaners were on a hydraulic lift trolley on the 15th floor of the building when it malfunctioned and fell to the ground.

The rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor, a BMC official revealed.

Read Also Mumbai: Cooperative Housing Federation may plug NOTA in BMC polls

ANI Photo

The Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC's ward staff reached the accident site after the incident which took place around 4.30 pm.

The victims were immediately rushed to the nearby Nair Hospital but they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Worli police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

Read Also Bandra cemetery takeover by BMC: Bombay Catholic Sabha rebuts Shelar claims