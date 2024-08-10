Worli Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah's Blood Report Tests Negative For Alcohol Despite Confession Of Being Drunk

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case |

Mumbai: In a surprising twist, in the BMW hit and run case, the blood report of accused Mihir Shah (23), tested negative who is charged with killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa (50), near Atria Mall around 5:45 a.m. on July 7.

During interrogation by Worli police, Shah had verbally admitted that he was driving the car at the time of the accident and had consumed alcohol, but blood and urine samples of Mihir Shah were sent for forensics. This forensic report has been received by the Worli Police and it has come negative, said Ravindra Katkar, Senior Police Inspector of Worli Police Station.

About The Worli Hit-And-Run Case

Eight hours before the incident, the allegedly accused Shah consumed 4 pegs of Jack Danial whiskey at Juhu’s Global Tapas Bar with his three friends. Later, to enjoy the long drive at Marine Drive with driver Rajrishi Bidawat(30), Shah bought 4 bottles of 500 ml beer cans from Sai Prasad Bar located in Malad West.

While returning home, Shah took control of the car at Marine Drive. Driving at high speed, his BMW collided with a scooter and dragged Kaveri Nakhwa for over 2 kilometers, from C.G. House to Sea Face, despite her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, shouting for him to stop.

On the same day, Worli Police first arrested father Rajesh Shah and driver Bidawat and conducted a joint search operation with the crime branch and arrested Shah after 72 hours of the incident from Virar Phata.

Police also recovered the CCTV footage of the Bar where Shah was consuming hard liquor with his friend illegally.

Action Taken Against Global Tapas Bar

Following the event, the state excise department took immediate action by seizing the Global Tapas bar, suspending the license, and seizing the Sai Prasad bar and kitchen for violating regulations.

According to the police, Mihir Shah first time went to Global Tapas Bar with his three friends. A 28-year-old Dhruv Dedia, a regular visitor only submitted his identity proof Adhar card in the bar and orally informed the wrong age of Mihir so he could drink whiskey in the bar.

Deceased husband Pradeep Nakhva, is demanding justice and urging a speedy trial in this case.