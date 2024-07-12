Who Is Rajesh Shah? Know Everything About Sacked Shiv Sena Leader Whose Son Mowed Down Woman In Worli Hit-And-Run Case |

Mumbai: Rajesh Shah, the former deputy leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Palghar, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run case involving his son, Mihir Shah. The incident, in which a BMW driven by Mihir Shah killed a woman on a bike in Worli, led to Rajesh Shah's arrest and later release on bail. However, on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena removed Rajesh Shah from his position as deputy leader of the party.

Rajesh Shah Removed From Deputy Leader Post

A one-line notice from Sanjay More, the secretary of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, stated, “Rajesh Shah was relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader.” Despite this, Rajesh Shah continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

Who Is Rajesh Shah?

Rajesh Shah is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with their relationship dating back to before the 2022 Shiv Sena split. Shah is well-regarded within the party for his management skills and his networking abilities among various communities in and around Palghar. He hails from a business family and has major control over the scrap business in the MIDC complex and industrial areas around Palghar.

Additionally, according to a Hindustan Times report, Shah supplies construction materials and connected with Shinde, who worked in Thane in the early 2000s. At that time, Uddhav Thackeray, then the leader of the undivided Sena, had given Shinde the responsibility of managing party-related work in Thane and Palghar. Shinde, in turn, relied on Shah.

An office bearer in Shiv Sena (UBT) while speaking to HT recounted an incident in an industrial unit where a poster of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was damaged. Shah, as the district chief, was expected to address the issue but did not take action. This was perceived as a result of his close association with Shinde.

Despite this, both factions of the party speak highly of Shah's management, negotiation skills and financial power. Shah has residences in Palghar's Kelve-Mahim area and Borivali, maintaining cordial relations with everyone in Palghar. He regularly attended local events and organised meetings as part of the party's election management.

In April 2023, CM Shinde appointed Kundan Sankhe as the district chief of the party in Palghar for organisational reasons, but he made Shah the deputy leader to indicate that Shah had not been sidelined.

Mihir Visited Palghar Occasionally

Mihir Shah, Rajesh's son involved in the accident, lived in Borivali and was not well-known in Palghar. Although not deeply involved in political activities, Mihir visited Palghar occasionally for family business matters. He was described as a young man who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle.